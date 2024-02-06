Missouri governor to ban sex offenders by kids' museums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A lawmaker says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will sign his bill to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children’s museums.
Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater said Wednesday he’s meeting with Greitens for a bill signing today in Jefferson City.
The legislation also would make sex trafficking of minors a form of child abuse under state law. It would require children be told and informed in writing of their rights when taken into custody by police or juvenile officers, and foster kids be told their rights.
Another provision would allow the Social Services Department to keep reports of child abuse where the perpetrator is unknown. The agency now must destroy records if investigations don’t turn up sufficient evidence of abuse.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.