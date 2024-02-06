Missouri governor signs new abortion regulations into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday signed a bill that tightens abortion regulations and gives the attorney general new authority to prosecute abortion-law violators.

The new Republican governor had called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a second special session this summer to focus on abortion policy, citing as motivation a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in employment and housing based on "reproductive health decisions." Abortion opponents, including pregnancy care centers, said that ordinance could infringe on their rights. He also wanted new abortion regulations to replace those struck down by a federal judge.

Among other things, the new law will require: annual state health department inspections of clinics; department approval of clinics' plans for when complications occur during medication-induced abortions; stricter requirements on what's done with fetal tissue removed during abortions; limits on which medical professionals can discuss the procedure with women and its risks at least 72 hours earlier; and new authority for the state attorney general to prosecute people who violate abortion law. Supporters say it also will pre-empt parts of the St. Louis ordinance.

The legislation is set to take effect in late October.