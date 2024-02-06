All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 27, 2017

Missouri governor signs new abortion regulations into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday signed a bill that tightens abortion regulations and gives the attorney general new authority to prosecute abortion-law violators. The new Republican governor had called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a second special session this summer to focus on abortion policy, citing as motivation a St. ...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday signed a bill that tightens abortion regulations and gives the attorney general new authority to prosecute abortion-law violators.

The new Republican governor had called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a second special session this summer to focus on abortion policy, citing as motivation a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in employment and housing based on "reproductive health decisions." Abortion opponents, including pregnancy care centers, said that ordinance could infringe on their rights. He also wanted new abortion regulations to replace those struck down by a federal judge.

Among other things, the new law will require: annual state health department inspections of clinics; department approval of clinics' plans for when complications occur during medication-induced abortions; stricter requirements on what's done with fetal tissue removed during abortions; limits on which medical professionals can discuss the procedure with women and its risks at least 72 hours earlier; and new authority for the state attorney general to prosecute people who violate abortion law. Supporters say it also will pre-empt parts of the St. Louis ordinance.

The legislation is set to take effect in late October.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Anti-abortion groups have praised the measure and Republican lawmakers tout it as helping women's health and safety. Abortion-rights advocates have criticized the legislation, saying it simply aims to limit women's access to the procedure.

It's unclear what impact the new regulations might have on Planned Parenthood and its efforts to expand abortion access -- now only in St. Louis -- to clinics in Columbia, Joplin, Kansas City and Springfield. Planned Parenthood representatives said applications submitted to the health department to expand abortion services still are being processed.

Spokesman Jesse Lawder said Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri needs to further review the legislation to determine its impact.

Senators gave the bill final approval Tuesday. Greitens signed it into law during a private event Wednesday in his Capitol office accompanied by supportive Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy