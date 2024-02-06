Missouri governor signs budget, cuts $250M in spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is cutting more than $250 million in spending for the fiscal year that began Saturday, including money for K-12 school buses, higher education and social services.

The Republican announced the cuts Friday while signing the state's roughly $27 billion budget, saying the reductions are necessary because of lagging state revenue and rising health-care costs.

"We were sent here to make tough decisions. That's what we're doing," Greitens said in a statement.

The cuts were announced by the governor's office near the close of the business day in a wide-ranging news release.

Greitens also said he vetoed a bill that would have swept funds from various specialized state accounts to avoid cuts to in-home and nursing-care services for the disabled. And he said he would allow a bill repealing St. Louis' new $10-an-hour minimum wage to become law Aug. 28 without his signature.

The budget cuts come amid sluggish revenue growth that led Greitens and his Democratic predecessor, Jay Nixon, to cut a combined $350 million in spending during the 2017 fiscal year that ended Friday. Lower-than-expected revenue growth in one fiscal year can affect the next because the state starts out with less money.

Lawmakers in May sent Greitens a budget proposal that would increase basic aid for public elementary and secondary schools by roughly $48 million to a total of nearly $3.4 billion and hit funding goals outlined in state law for the first time since fiscal year 2009, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Greitens left that core funding increase in place. But his cuts include $15 million less for K-12 transportation than lawmakers proposed. The governor also deepened the cuts to public colleges and universities, bringing the total reduction to 9 percent instead of the 6.6 percent cut included in the plan passed by lawmakers.