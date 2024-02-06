Missouri governor signs bill to limit lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed a bill that's part of a business-backed effort to rein in lawsuits against businesses in the state.

The law deals with lawsuits seeking money for injuries or other harm caused by businesses' products or actions.

In liability lawsuits, plaintiffs can be awarded money to compensate them for their injuries or the harm done to them. In some cases, plaintiffs can be awarded additional money -- called punitive damages -- intended to punish defendants for their actions.