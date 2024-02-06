All sections
NewsFebruary 13, 2021

Missouri governor signs $324M rent assistance bill

Gov. Mike Parson, seen here during an October campaign speech, signed a bill Thursday to provide federal funding to Missouri renters and landords during the pandemic.Associated Press file photo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill to provide more than $324 million in federal funding to Missouri renters and landlords struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from a federal program that Congress passed in December aimed at helping tenants who have fallen behind on rent and face eviction.

Both Missouri landlords and tenants can apply for aid under the program, which is administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

Renters can use the money to pay past due rent or to help pay future rent costs for up to a one-year period. The money can also be spent on utility expenses including gas, water and electricity.

Story Tags
State News
