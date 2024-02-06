All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 5, 2020

Missouri governor says he 'chose not to' wear mask in store

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has a simple reason for not wearing a face mask during a visit to a southwestern Missouri thrift store. "I chose not to," Parson said tersely Monday in response to a reporter's question. Parson's "stay-at-home" order ended Sunday, and businesses reopened across most of Missouri a day later, except in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City. The Republican governor spent the morning visiting several businesses in southwestern Missouri...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has a simple reason for not wearing a face mask during a visit to a southwestern Missouri thrift store.

"I chose not to," Parson said tersely Monday in response to a reporter's question.

Parson's "stay-at-home" order ended Sunday, and businesses reopened across most of Missouri a day later, except in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City. The Republican governor spent the morning visiting several businesses in southwestern Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Among them was a thrift shop in Joplin operated by the Disabled American Veterans. A photo posted on Parson's Twitter account shows him bare-faced but surrounded by mask-wearing veterans.

"I think it's up to the individual," Parson said in response to a question during his afternoon news conference. "I don't think its government's role to mandate who wears a mask and who doesn't."

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a mask while touring the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in apparent violation of the medical center's policy requiring them.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy