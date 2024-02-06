Missouri governor put to the test by St. Louis protests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- As a candidate for Missouri governor, Eric Greitens asserted there could have been peace "by the second night" if a governor with a calm and commanding presence had intervened in the violent protests in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

The former Navy SEAL officer declared he would have been caring and firm by listening to people's concerns and imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

Now, Greitens' promises are being put to the test during a new round of protests over the acquittal last week of a white former St. Louis police officer who fatally shot a black drug suspect. Though daytime protests have been peaceful, the first three nights were marred by broken windows, physical clashes with police and scores of arrests.

Peace did not come quite as quickly as Greitens envisioned. And although he has not imposed a curfew, the Republican governor has been in St. Louis with a strong law-and-order message, even posting a social media video of a handcuffed man being carried face down by four officers as an apparent deterrent to other potential vandals.

"People who are peacefully protesting are going to be protected," Greitens said in a phone interview Tuesday from St. Louis, repeating what has become a refrain. "But if you riot, we're going to cuff you. If you assault a law-enforcement officer, we're going to arrest you. If you engage in violence and vandalism, you're going to know that we have absolutely no tolerance for it."

Protest leaders agree Greitens has been consistent and clear -- something lacking during the former administration of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who could not seek re-election because of term limits. When Nixon was governor, police tactics against Ferguson protesters swung between tear-gas crackdowns with armored vehicles and stand-back commands as businesses were burned and looted.

Yet some say Greitens' approach has done little to address tensions between law officers and residents who believe racial minorities have long been the targets of overly aggressive policing.

"The law-and-order rhetoric, I think, just exacerbates things because it insinuates that the problem here is violence on the part of protesters rather than violence on the part of police," said John N. Robinson III, an assistant sociology professor at Washington University in St. Louis who participated in recent protests outside the city police department and jail.

Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, was shot in August 2014 after physically struggling with white officer Darren Wilson. Nixon was roundly criticized during the resulting clashes between police and protesters. He initially tried to keep up his regular schedule of public appearances at schools and the state fair before finally devoting his full attention to Ferguson.