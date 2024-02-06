Missouri governor OKs spending bill to fight pandemic

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a supplemental budget bill allocating nearly $6 billion in federal stimulus money to fight the health and economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for first responders, help develop medical facilities beyond traditional hospitals and provide aid to hard-hit local governments, Parson said during a news conference. He also announced he was establishing a working group led by state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to help decide how the money will be spent. Both Parson and Fitzpatrick are Republicans.

"COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses and other groups will rely on this funding," said Parson, who surrendered part of the news conference to two clergy members who offered prayers in advance of Easter.

Missouri's health department on Friday reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the state's overall toll to 96.

It also reported 260 more confirmed cases of the disease, raising the state's overall count to 3,799.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft asked some employees to return to the agency's office in Jefferson City on Monday to help keep up with an increasing workload. Only people with offices will be asked to come to work, excluding those with preexisting health conditions.