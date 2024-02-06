Missouri governor: 'no blackmail,' 'no violence' in affair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- In his first interview since acknowledging an extramarital affair, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Saturday there was "no blackmail" and "no threat of violence" by him in what he described as a monthslong "consensual relationship" with his former hairdresser.

Greitens told The Associated Press he has no plans to resign from office as a result of the affair, despite calls to step aside from several Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.

"I'm staying. I'm staying," he said twice for emphasis, adding about his relationship with his wife, staff and supporters: "We're strong."

Greitens, 43, has remained out of the public eye since shortly after delivering his State of the State address Jan. 10. Later that night, St. Louis television station KMOV reported Greitens had an extramarital affair in 2015 as he was preparing to run for governor.

The report included an audio recording of a conversation between a woman and her then-husband -- recorded secretly by the husband -- in which the woman said Greitens had bound her hands and blindfolded her, taken a photo of her partially nude and warned her to remain silent during an encounter in his St. Louis home.

Greitens did not directly say "yes" or "no" when asked Saturday whether he had bound and blindfolded and taken a photo of the woman. But he firmly denied he had attempted to coerce the woman, or that he or anyone associated with him had paid her to be silent.

"This was a consensual relationship," Greitens said. "There was no blackmail, there was no violence, there was no threat of violence, there was no threat of blackmail, there was no threat of using a photograph for blackmail. All of those things are false."

Greitens added: "The mistake that I made was that I was engaged in a consensual relationship with a woman who was not my wife. That is a mistake for which I am very sorry."

The AP has not identified the woman because she has not agreed to an interview.

The governor said he has had no other romantic or sexual relationships with anyone else while he's been married.

"I made a mistake with one woman," he said.

A former Navy SEAL officer, Rhodes Scholar, author and founder of a veterans' charity, Greitens took his first step into politics by opening an exploratory committee for governor in February 2015. The extramarital relationship started around that March and ended that fall, Greitens said without being more specific. He officially announced he was running for governor in September 2015. He told the AP he discussed and resolved the affair with his wife that same year.