Missouri governor indicted under law targeting peeping toms

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge under a state law enacted to punish Peeping Toms who secretly photograph or shoot video of their victims. He's accused of taking a compromising photo in 2015 of a woman with whom he was having an affair without her permission. He has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

Here is a look at the law and legal questions about it:

What is illegal invasion of privacy in Missouri?

It's knowingly photographing or filming another person nude or semi-nude without his or her consent in a place where the person should have "a reasonable expectation" of privacy, then distributing the images or transmitting them in a way that allows access to it on a computer. Under the version of the law in place at the time of Greitens' affair, the crime was a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

What happened in Greitens' case?

Shortly after Greitens and the woman began having an affair, her husband secretly recorded a conversation in which she said Greitens invited her downstairs at his home because he wanted to show her "how to do a proper pull-up." The indictment states the incident occurred March 21, 2015.

She said on the tape Greitens "taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me," took a photo of her partially nude and warned her to remain silent. She said she saw a flash through the blindfold and he told her, "You're never going to mention my name."

Greitens has not answered questions about whether he took a photo and has denied blackmailing the woman.

How did Missouri get its law?

State lawmakers enacted the first version of the invasion-of-privacy law in 1995, after a southwestern Missouri prosecutor discovered his wife, daughter and two secretaries were among female customers secretly videotaped at a combination tanning salon and video store.

How common are such charges?

According to the Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator, 274 felony invasion-of-privacy counts have been filed in 36 counties and the city of St. Louis after 2003. In St. Louis city, only one has been filed -- apparently Greitens' case.