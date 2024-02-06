Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson dropped plans Thursday to expand the state’s Medicaid health care program to thousands of low-income adults after the Republican-led Legislature refused to provide funding for the voter-approved measure.

The Republican governor said his administration had withdrawn a request to expand coverage that had been submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in compliance with a constitutional amendment passed by voters in August.

He noted the state’s $35 billion budget approved by lawmakers last week didn’t provide the funding he had requested for an expansion of Medicaid, which is known as Missouri as MO HealthNet.

“Without a revenue source or funding authority from the General Assembly, we are unable to proceed with the expansion at this time and must withdraw our State Plan Amendments to ensure Missouri’s existing MO HealthNet program remains solvent,” Parson said Thursday.

The decision is likely to trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion.

“This is going to end up in court — the governor knows it’s going to end up in court,” said Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs With Justice, one of the organization supporting Medicaid expansion.

Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon expressed disappointment over Parson’s decision and said the association would coordinate with other Medicaid expansion supporters about the best way to proceed with litigation.

Democratic lawmakers denounced Parson’s decision. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Parson had broken his promise to uphold the constitution. Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said in a written statement the governor was “caving to the new Authoritarian Republican Regime that doesn’t respect the outcome of elections.”