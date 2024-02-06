ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday denied clemency for Brian Dorsey one day before the inmate's scheduled execution for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago.

The governor's decision is "devastating," said Megan Crane, Dorsey's attorney, in an email. The clemency petition included requests from 72 current and former corrections officers who vouched for Dorsey's rehabilitation while behind bars, as well as support from a former Missouri Supreme Court justice and others.

"Governor Parson has chosen to ignore the wealth of information before him showing that Brian Dorsey is uniquely deserving of mercy," Crane said in a statement. "Brian has spent every day of his time in prison trying to make amends for his crime, and dozens of correctional officers have attested to his remorse, transformation, and commitment to service."

Parson has never granted a clemency request as governor. His office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

An appeal focused on Dorsey's record of good record of behavior is still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. Another appeal to the High Court says his life should be spared because his trial lawyers were paid a $12,000 flat fee that provided them with no incentive to invest time in his case. On their recommendation, Dorsey pleaded guilty despite having no agreement with prosecutors that he would be spared the death penalty.

Dorsey, 52, formerly of Jefferson City, was convicted of killing Sarah and Ben Bonnie on Dec. 23, 2006, at their home near New Bloomfield. Prosecutors said that earlier that day, Dorsey called Sarah Bonnie seeking to borrow money to pay two drug dealers who were at his apartment.

Dorsey went to the Bonnies' home that night. After they went to bed, Dorsey took a shotgun from the garage and killed both of them before sexually assaulting Sarah Bonnie's body, prosecutors said.

Sarah Bonnie's parents found the bodies the next day. The couple's 4-year-old daughter was unhurt.