Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children.

Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

"Despite his self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt in this gruesome quadruple homicide remain," Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. "The State of Missouri will carry out Taylor's sentences according to the Court's order and deliver justice for the four innocent lives he stole."

Parson's decision came despite a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, asking Parson to grant a stay of execution. Johnson wrote that "evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor's conviction."

Separately, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to reconsider his decision not to ask a judge for a new hearing on Taylor's claim he was not even in Missouri when the killings occurred.

The letter said Bell has a "clear opportunity here to free an innocent Black man whose case was riddled with prosecutorial misconduct, police coercion and brutality, and ineffective assistance of counsel."

But Bell said in a statement Monday that although his office would not have sought the death penalty, "we believe the jury got the verdict right" in finding Taylor guilty, and that he wouldn't seek a new hearing.

Meanwhile, former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, whose office prosecuted the 2004 case, told The Associated Press that Taylor's claims of innocence are "nonsense," and the evidence against him is overwhelming.

Taylor himself called into the church service Sunday at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis. He thanked those who support him.