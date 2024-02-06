Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The governor on Monday cut another $209 million from this year's budget, including deep cuts in education, following a steep drop in revenue because of the coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's cuts included $123 million in core funding from public K-12 schools, $34 million from four-year public colleges and $6.8 million from community colleges.

In effect, that means most K-12 schools will get roughly 40% less money from the state this month. Four-year colleges won't get any of their monthly state funding this month.

In total, Parson so far has cut close to $428 million in state funding because of the pandemic.

State revenue collections are down about 6% compared to last year, and lawmakers had planned on revenue gains when they were making this year's budget.

"This is truly unlike anything we have ever experienced," he said.

The hit the coronavirus took on the state economy is clear. In April alone, revenue dropped 54% compared to April 2019. Unemployment in the state reached 9.7% in April.

Missouri education commissioner Margie Vandeven on Monday said reductions to K-12 school funding could mean cuts to technology and Wi-Fi hotspots used to help students learn from home during the pandemic, food delivery for students in need, or staff salaries.

There is some hope for schools, Vandeven said. The state is getting $187 million in federal funding for K-12 schools that could offset much of the state funding cuts, and local education leaders will have wide flexibility in how they spend that.