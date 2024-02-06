Missouri Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday appointed his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be Missouri's next attorney general, making Parson the state's most influential governor in executive branch appointments.

Parson has now chosen replacements for four vacant statewide elected seats, while no other governor has picked more than three. This is Parson's second time naming a new attorney general, a coveted position often used as a launching pad for higher political office.

Bailey will replace Republican Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

"The historical significance of this decision has not been lost on me," Parson said Wednesday outside his Capitol office. "Few Missouri governors have had the opportunity and responsibility to appoint an attorney general on behalf of the people of Missouri once, let alone twice."

Parson also is expected to name a new state treasurer following Republican Scott Fitzpatrick's election to state auditor this month.

Parson himself was not elected governor: As the then-lieutenant governor, he took the reins after Republican Eric Greitens resigned amid personal and political scandal. Voters elected Parson separately from Greitens in 2016. Parson then appointed his replacement, current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

And four years ago Parson appointed Schmitt, who had been serving as state treasurer since 2017, to replace Josh Hawley as attorney general when Hawley unseated former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Parson at the time said he wanted to appoint someone who had already been "thoroughly vetted by the people of Missouri" through an election.

Parson then named Fitzpatrick, the former chairman of the state House Budget Committee, to fill the vacant treasurer's seat.

Parson on Wednesday said he will name a new treasurer "not too long in the future." Fitzpatrick, as well as Schmitt, will be sworn in to their new positions as auditor and U.S. senator in January.