Missouri Gov. Greitens expands call for abortion legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has broadened his call for new abortion restrictions in the state and wants to ensure they would survive any potential court challenge, his spokesman said Thursday.

The Republican quietly issued a proclamation Wednesday citing provisions he didn't explicitly include in his order calling lawmakers into a special legislative session last month to address abortion issues. The additions include requiring annual health inspections of abortion clinics and making the reports public.

Greitens later said the legislation isn't aimed at completely undoing a St. Louis ordinance that bars discrimination in housing and employment based on reproductive health choices, such as pregnancy or abortion. The governor said the bill only would protect pregnancy-care centers, which encourage women not to have abortions, from parts of the ordinance.

Some proponents and opponents have said the legislation would pre-empt the St. Louis ordinance, which Greitens -- an abortion opponent -- has said makes St. Louis "an abortion sanctuary city."

Among the governor's new requests is to make abortion facilities maintain a written protocol for transferring patients who need "further emergency care to a hospital within a reasonable distance." Greitens specified he wants to criminalize, not just ban, abortion-clinic staff from asking ambulances to respond to calls without sirens or lights for reasons unrelated to patient care. Lawmakers have proposed making it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Mary Kogut, president of the Planned Parenthood chapter covering St. Louis, has acknowledged there were "times where we may have asked that the siren wasn't on so that it didn't alarm other people," but the organization since has dropped such policies.