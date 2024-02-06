Missouri GOP targets ballot initiative petitions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republicans on Wednesday pushed to make it harder to file initiative petitions after voters last year raised the minimum wage, changed the redistricting process and shot down a GOP-backed law forbidding contracts requiring workers to pay union dues.

Bills before the House elections committee included an effort to establish higher thresholds to pass citizen-referred constitutional amendments and one that would introduce a $500 refundable fee for filing referendums and initiative petitions.

According to a legislative analysis, the Secretary of State's Office estimated requiring a fee could lead to a 75 percent reduction in initiative petitions.

House Democrats immediately decried the measures.

"Sometimes direct democracy is the only way to achieve progress when an unresponsive legislature refuses to act on important issues," House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement. "An attack on the initiative process is an attack on democracy itself, and House Democrats will not allow the voices of Missouri voters to be silenced."

Voters in August shot down a law banning mandatory union fees in Missouri. And in November, voters approved ballot proposals to gradually hike the state's minimum wage, revamp redistricting and make lawmakers' records public.

Since then, the Republican-led Legislature has advanced bills to close some of their own records. House lawmakers Wednesday passed a bill to exempt private schools from the minimum wage requirement, and the House elections committee considered multiple proposals to revamp the initiative petition process itself.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has also said it could be time to raise the bar for initiatives to appear on the Missouri ballot.