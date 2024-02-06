Missouri GOP starts legislative session with new ally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday opened their first session in history with Republican control of the governor's office and supermajorities in both chambers, and House Speaker Todd Richardson said his party plans to make the most of it.

He outlined plans to pass right-to-work legislation to bar mandatory union fees, ban lobbyist gifts, pass regulations for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft and ditch what he described as "unnecessary government regulations that stifle innovation and job creation."

"During this session we are going to deal with big issues, issues that have the power to transform our state," Richardson said in the House chamber.

Republicans last controlled the Missouri House, Senate and governor's mansion under Gov. Matt Blunt, who held office from 2005 to 2009.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's election brought an end to that.

After eight years of being checked by Nixon, Republicans now have an ally in GOP Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, at least on top issues such as right to work. He takes office Monday.

Greitens and Richardson also want to pass measures Nixon had resisted to restrict liability lawsuits against businesses.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard also has said he supports those proposals, although he did not discuss policy details during a Senate speech Wednesday.

Richardson also called for more access to charter and virtual education, as well as education savings accounts that in other states have been used to pay for private or public K-12 school expenses.

He said a ban on lobbyist gifts to elected officials will be the first bill to pass the House.

Despite being walloped during the 2016 elections, Democrats were not silent Wednesday.

In an upset to what's typically a sleepy day in the Legislature, outgoing Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander, after gaveling in the House, warned Republican lawmakers not to go too far with photo-identification requirements for voters.