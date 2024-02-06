All sections
NewsOctober 23, 2018

Missouri GOP sends 10,000 voters wrong ballot information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party says a miscommunication caused 10,000 voters in the state to receive mailers with incorrect information about when their absentee ballots are due. Ray Bozarth is the party's executive director. He told The Kansas City Star there was a miscommunication between the party and the vendor that printed the postcards. The mailers say mail--in ballots must be returned by Oct. 30, but they're not due until Election Day on Nov. 6...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party says a miscommunication caused 10,000 voters in the state to receive mailers with incorrect information about when their absentee ballots are due.

Ray Bozarth is the party's executive director. He told The Kansas City Star there was a miscommunication between the party and the vendor that printed the postcards. The mailers say mail--in ballots must be returned by Oct. 30, but they're not due until Election Day on Nov. 6.

Bozarth said the mailers were sent to likely Republican voters as part of the party's get--out--the--vote efforts. He said mailers with corrected information will be sent out soon.

Bozarth said the party has in the meantime directed people to the secretary of state's website and a voter turnout webpage run by the Republican National Committee for the correct information.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

