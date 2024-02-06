Missouri GOP sends 10,000 voters wrong ballot information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party says a miscommunication caused 10,000 voters in the state to receive mailers with incorrect information about when their absentee ballots are due.

Ray Bozarth is the party's executive director. He told The Kansas City Star there was a miscommunication between the party and the vendor that printed the postcards. The mailers say mail--in ballots must be returned by Oct. 30, but they're not due until Election Day on Nov. 6.