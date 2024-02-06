JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican senators put forth a new plan Wednesday that would scrap "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" from the criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts -- reversing a key part of a ballot initiative approved by voters just two years ago.

Senators began debating the newly proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday. If approved by the Legislature, it would go to a public vote later this year.

In addition to changing the redistricting criteria, it also would abolish a voter-approved state demographer position to draw districts and return the task to a bipartisan commission used in the past.

Like the successful "Clean Missouri" initiative on the 2018 ballot, the new GOP proposal would package the redistricting changes with other potentially popular ethics reforms. It would ban lobbyist gifts to lawmakers -- which had been limited to $5 by the 2018 measure -- and would further reduce campaign contribution limits.

"If you like Clean Missouri, you're going to love Cleaner Missouri," said Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican from Warrensburg.

Democrats argued the measure could result in a more partisan redistricting process in 2021, after the results of the 2020 census are known. Among other things, the new measure deletes a requirement that redistricting be based on the census.