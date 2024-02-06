Missouri GOP leaders to focus on child care, education policy in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's five-month annual legislative session began Wednesday with top Republicans prioritizing education and child care policies over additional laws directed at LGBTQ+ people.

Republicans spent much of last session crafting two new transgender- related laws, despite considerable pushback from Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates.

One measure outlawed gender- affirming surgeries for minors and instituted a four-year ban on the use of hormones and puberty blockers as a part of gender-affirming health care for minors who were not already receiving those medications. Another law limits athletes to school sports teams based on their sex as assigned at birth, an act that also expires in August 2027.

Bills filed this session would repeal the expiration dates for both transgender-related laws, make public drag shows a crime, require teachers to notify parents if students express confusion about their gender and put limits on what books are available to minors in public and school libraries.

But Republican Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden said he does not expect a focus on transgender- related issues this year. And House Majority floor leader Jonathan Patterson said proposals dealing with drag shows, LGBTQ+ discussions in schools and library books will take a back seat to top priorities that include expanding access to child care as well as charter and non-public schools.

"It's a noble thing to try to protect kids. But you know, here in Missouri, we've got a good number of kids that can't read at their grade level. One-fifth of kids are obese. We have 40 kids a year that are killed by gun violence," Patterson said. "If we really want to help kids, I think we'll do things that address crime and educational opportunities."

The rift between Republican legislative leaders and more conservative factions within the party likely will be on full display this year as GOP lawmakers try to win primary elections by moving further to the right. Many lawmakers are competing against each other for higher state office.

In brief remarks to the chamber, Rowden, who is running for secretary of state, urged colleagues to set aside their political ambitions and work together.

"Will we focus more on principled progress or political pandemonium?" he asked rhetorically.

Moments later, Republican senators who are part of a newly formed Freedom Caucus rose on the Senate floor to take turns denouncing a perceived lack of progress on conservative priorities in past years.