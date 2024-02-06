Missouri GOP leader differs with Greitens on ethics reform

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Senate leader on Thursday said he supports making elected officials wait longer before becoming lobbyists but doesn't think Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' proposal is the best route.

A one-to-one lobbying waiting period was a centerpiece of Greitens' campaign, during which he focused heavily on ethics. Under his plan, officials would need to wait a year for every year served in office before lobbying.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said that would allow lawmakers to resign after a year in office, wait a year and then, as a lobbyist, roam the Capitol halls, trying to sway former colleagues.

"You may have deal-making with someone in here one year," Richard said, adding a lawmaker might decide "pastures are greener on the other side of the fence" and leave office early to pursue a lobbying job.

Requests for comment to a Greitens spokesman and adviser were not returned Thursday.

Asked Thursday whether a one-to-one waiting period has a chance at passage and whether he supports it, Richard replied, "No."

He said he'd rather have a set waiting period of a certain number of years but would vote for a proposal similar to Greitens' if it gains traction.

For House members, who serve two-year terms, a one-to-one proposal would allow them to become lobbyists six months earlier than under current law.

Legislators last year banned elected officials from working as lobbyists until six months after the end of their terms.