Missouri GOP lawmakers try to block Planned Parenthood money

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House's top budgeter Thursday said there should be "no loophole" in a state spending plan allowing Planned Parenthood to continue to receive state funding.

The Republican-led Legislature starting in 2016 opted to forgo some federal funding in an attempt to avoid requirements Planned Parenthood be reimbursed if low-income patients go there for birth control, cancer screenings and other preventive care. Missouri instead now uses state money to pay for those services.

But both Planned Parenthood and Republican House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said Thursday lawmakers have so far not been successful in trying to block taxpayer money from going to the organization. Fitzpatrick said under the budget lawmakers passed Wednesday "there should be no loophole that would allow abortion providers to have access" to that funding.

"The intention was to do that in past years," he said. "But unfortunately, some of the way the language was written allowed affiliate entities to funnel money through that way."