Missouri GOP lawmaker pitches alternative road repair plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A member of the Missouri Senate's Conservative Caucus is breaking from Republican Gov. Mike Parson and pitching a new plan to pay for road and bridge repairs.

At issue is Parson's proposal to borrow $350 million to pay to fix 250 bridges across the state, which received a mixed response from fellow Republicans and some Democrats.

Opponents have criticized the estimated $100-million in interest the state would have to pay over 15 years and complained not enough bridges in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are on the project list.

So Sen. Bill Eigel, a St. Louis-area Republican and member of the newly founded Conservative Caucus, is instead proposing legislation that would ask Missouri voters to amend the state Constitution to block dedicated road funds from being spent on the Missouri State Highway Patrol and administrative costs.

He also filed a similar bill that wouldn't require voter approval.

Eigel said shifting highway patrol and administrative costs would free up as much as $300 million each year to put toward infrastructure, but it would also mean the state would instead have to shoulder those expenses with undesignated general revenue.

That pot of money also funds K-12 public education, health care and other state services.