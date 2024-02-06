All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2024

Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson signs law expanding voucher-like K-12 scholarships

JEFFERSON CITY — K-12 students from low-income families across Missouri soon will have access to private school scholarships under legislation signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The voucher-like scholarship program, which takes effect Aug. 28, will offer as much as $6,375 per child for expenses including tuition, textbooks, tutoring, transportation, extracurricular activities and summer school. Scholarship accounts are funded by private donors in exchange for tax credits. ...

By SUMMER BALLENTIN ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City. On Tuesday, Parson signed legislation for a voucher-like scholarship program for K-12 students from low-income families.
Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City. On Tuesday, Parson signed legislation for a voucher-like scholarship program for K-12 students from low-income families.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

JEFFERSON CITY — K-12 students from low-income families across Missouri soon will have access to private school scholarships under legislation signed Tuesday by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The voucher-like scholarship program, which takes effect Aug. 28, will offer as much as $6,375 per child for expenses including tuition, textbooks, tutoring, transportation, extracurricular activities and summer school. Scholarship accounts are funded by private donors in exchange for tax credits.

The initiative also promises hundreds of millions of dollars more for public schools, a compromise made to help the bill pass the Legislature where so-called “school choice” policies have struggled to advance.

Teachers will be paid a minimum of $40,000 a year under the new law, with additional incentives for long-time teachers with master’s degrees.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Since the beginning of our administration, we’ve looked at ways to increase teacher pay and reward our educators for the hard work they do,” Parson said in a statement. “This legislation helps us continue that progress.”

Missouri’s current private school scholarship program limits recipients to residents of the state’s largest cities and to families who earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level, which works out to $62,400 a year for a family of four.

The new law raises that cap to 300%, or $93,600 for a family of four. Students who need extra help through individualized education plans will get some additional scholarship money under the law.

The legislation increases the cap on tax credits for private donations to the initiative from $50 million to $75 million per year to help pay for a possible influx of students participating in the program.

The law also will require public votes to approve a school district’s switch to four-day school weeks and provide incentives to schools that maintain five-day weeks.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy