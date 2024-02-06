Missouri GOP coalescing around Hawley to challenge McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republicans have coalesced around Attorney General Josh Hawley as their favored candidate to challenge veteran Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in 2018, which would set up a marquee contest between a wily incumbent and an up-and-coming political novice in a state that has trended conservative.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, making the Missouri race a prime opportunity to flip a seat to Republicans. The GOP has a narrow majority of 52 Senate seats.

Former Missouri senator John Danforth, who's pushing Hawley to run, said Wednesday he last spoke with him on the phone a few weeks ago, but there is a "very high likelihood that he will become a candidate."

Hawley, 37, is considered an emerging GOP star who was elected attorney general in 2016. He was among attorneys who helped prepare a Hobby Lobby case before the U.S. Supreme Court over whether private companies can cite religious objections to opt out of contraceptive coverage under President Barack Obama's health-care law.

He also worked as an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law and campaigned for limited government and religious liberties.

Claire McCaskill

"He would be a perfect candidate," said Republican political strategist James Harris, who worked with Hawley when he entered the race for attorney general.

Politico, citing two Republicans it did not name, reported Hawley associates said he planned to run, and National Journal, also citing unnamed sources, said he is expected to challenge McCaskill.

Hawley's spokesman, Scott Paradise, said last week the attorney general is "seriously considering" the race and Paradise confirmed Vice President Mike Pence called Hawley earlier this month. Hawley's office did not respond Wednesday to requests for further comment.

Danforth and prominent donor David Humphreys are among several high-profile Republicans who in April released a public letter encouraging Hawley. Big Missouri donor Sam Fox sent a June letter that asked other GOP donors not to give to other candidates while Hawley decided whether to run.

While Missouri once was known as a reliable bellwether state in presidential elections, it broke from that tradition when Obama first ran for office. It's trended red in recent years, and the last Democratic president Missouri predicted was former president Bill Clinton.

Five of six statewide elected officials in Jefferson City are Republicans. The only Democrat is the state auditor, who was appointed by the former Democratic governor.