NewsDecember 13, 2018

Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review

Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri GOP is calling on an attorney for the secretary of state to recuse herself from investigating outgoing Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley. Missouri GOP spokesman Chris Nuelle on Wednesday said Secretary of State Deputy General Counsel Khristine Heisinger has a conflict because she donated to Hawley's former rival, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, and other Democrats...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri GOP is calling on an attorney for the secretary of state to recuse herself from investigating outgoing Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Missouri GOP spokesman Chris Nuelle on Wednesday said Secretary of State Deputy General Counsel Khristine Heisinger has a conflict because she donated to Hawley's former rival, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, and other Democrats.

Hawley unseated McCaskill in November.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office is investigating Hawley following allegations by a liberal group that he misused public resources to boost his Senate bid.

Hawley's office has called the claims frivolous.

Ashcroft told The Kansas City Star that he's confident in Heisinger and says she takes her duty to serve in a nonpartisan manner seriously.

Heisinger gave about $2,750 to McCaskill's 2006 and 2012 campaigns.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

