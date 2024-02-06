All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 9, 2021

Missouri girl hospitalized after rare mercury spill

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — An eastern Missouri girl is hospitalized and three households have been evacuated after a rare mercury spill. Jen Niswonger of Wentzville first took her four children to the doctor this summer when they all broke out in rashes. Her 11-year-old daughter didn't get better. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it wasn't until Oct. 29 medical tests determined the child suffered from mercury poisoning...

Associated Press

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — An eastern Missouri girl is hospitalized and three households have been evacuated after a rare mercury spill.

Jen Niswonger of Wentzville first took her four children to the doctor this summer when they all broke out in rashes. Her 11-year-old daughter didn't get better. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it wasn't until Oct. 29 medical tests determined the child suffered from mercury poisoning.

Niswonger's household and two others in Wentzville were evacuated after the Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of mercury on surfaces and in the air.

Officials say the initial poisoning happened when children were playing with a vial of liquid elemental mercury and it spilled.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

EPA spokesman David Bryan said such incidents are rare, in part because technological advancements in thermometers and lightbulbs have largely kept mercury out of people's homes.

Elemental mercury seeps through the fatty cells around the brain and nerves. It can lead to tremors, tingling of the hands or mouth, vision changes and trouble sleeping.

The remedy is usually to allow it to slowly leave the body through feces or urine, but Niswonger's daughter faces weeks in the hospital.

"Somebody just had this poison lying around," Niswonger said, "and a child got a hold of it."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy