Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Thursday at a public hearing in Cape Girardeau the legislatively-approved graduated increase in the Show Me State's gasoline tax — from 17 cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a gallon by July 2025 — will enable a lot of roadway work to get done.
Working from a MoDOT document on "unfunded needs," McKenna and other officials made a presentation and solicited input. The document may be viewed at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.
"The passage of Senate Bill 262 is why we're here today," said McKenna, who explained $5.8 billion statewide is estimated to be available over the next five years for improvements in prioritized "tiers" of planned completion.
"We can find the money for Tier One and for a lot of Tier Two as well," said McKenna, who was in Southeast Missouri to hear comments from elected officials, community leaders and others about what roadway improvements are most needed.
State Reps. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) were the state lawmakers present at the meeting.
"I want to make sure Southeast Missouri gets its fair share of funding," Hovis told a capacity crowd of approximately 50 people inside a small conference room at the Osage Centre.
"What excites me is MoDOT has projects ready to go so the work can be expedited when the money is available," Burger added.
Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, Ward 6 Cape Girardeau Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and Cape Girardeau School Board member Jeff Glenn were among other local officials in attendance.
In the 25-county Southeast region, 15 projects have been identified in Tier One, representing the initiatives with the highest priority.
One of them is of particular concern to Alex McElroy, director of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization.
"A total of $5 million is envisioned for making capacity improvements at Exit 93 along Interstate 55," McElroy said, adding roadway realignment is in the plan.
A truncated list of projects will impact the immediate region.
Final Tier One approved projects should be announced in June.
McKenna said Thursday more than 100 public comments have been received. The input will be presented to the independent Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission when it meets next month.
