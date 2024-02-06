All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 6, 2021

Missouri gas tax hike to fund MoDOT road projects, Cape Girardeau hearing told

Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Thursday at a public hearing in Cape Girardeau the legislatively-approved graduated increase in the Show Me State's gasoline tax — from 17 cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a gallon by July 2025 — will enable a lot of roadway work to get done...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Patrick McKenna, Missouri Department of Transportation director, foreground, makes remarks as W. Dustin Boatright, Missouri Highways and Transportation commissioner, center; and Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast District engineer, right, listen Thursday at a MoDOT public hearing at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on unfunded needs.
Patrick McKenna, Missouri Department of Transportation director, foreground, makes remarks as W. Dustin Boatright, Missouri Highways and Transportation commissioner, center; and Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast District engineer, right, listen Thursday at a MoDOT public hearing at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on unfunded needs.Jeff Long

Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Thursday at a public hearing in Cape Girardeau the legislatively-approved graduated increase in the Show Me State's gasoline tax — from 17 cents a gallon to 29.5 cents a gallon by July 2025 — will enable a lot of roadway work to get done.

Working from a MoDOT document on "unfunded needs," McKenna and other officials made a presentation and solicited input. The document may be viewed at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.

"The passage of Senate Bill 262 is why we're here today," said McKenna, who explained $5.8 billion statewide is estimated to be available over the next five years for improvements in prioritized "tiers" of planned completion.

"We can find the money for Tier One and for a lot of Tier Two as well," said McKenna, who was in Southeast Missouri to hear comments from elected officials, community leaders and others about what roadway improvements are most needed.

State Reps. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146) and Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) were the state lawmakers present at the meeting.

"I want to make sure Southeast Missouri gets its fair share of funding," Hovis told a capacity crowd of approximately 50 people inside a small conference room at the Osage Centre.

"What excites me is MoDOT has projects ready to go so the work can be expedited when the money is available," Burger added.

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, Ward 6 Cape Girardeau Councilwoman Stacy Kinder and Cape Girardeau School Board member Jeff Glenn were among other local officials in attendance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Locally

In the 25-county Southeast region, 15 projects have been identified in Tier One, representing the initiatives with the highest priority.

One of them is of particular concern to Alex McElroy, director of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization.

"A total of $5 million is envisioned for making capacity improvements at Exit 93 along Interstate 55," McElroy said, adding roadway realignment is in the plan.

A truncated list of projects will impact the immediate region.

Tier One (Southeast)

  • Exit 93/I-55 capacity improvements in Cape Girardeau County for $5 million.
  • County Road 305 intersection improvements in Scott County for $430,000.

Final Tier One approved projects should be announced in June.

Tier Two (Southeast)

  • I-55 access improvements in Perry County for $22 million
  • Highway 61 improvements in Cape Girardeau County from I-55 in Fruitland to Route D for $1.6 million.
  • Highway 61 intersection improvements at South Donna Drive and South Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson for $1.3 million.
  • Route 25 shoulder additions from Highway 61 to Route K in Cape Girardeau County for $14 million.
  • Exit 93/I-55 capital improvements in Cape Girardeau County for $17 million, which McElroy said could include a complete redesign of the interchange.

McKenna said Thursday more than 100 public comments have been received. The input will be presented to the independent Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission when it meets next month.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice presiden...
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy