Missouri gas tax hike backers hope to flip 'no' to 'yes'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri voters have a long track record on proposed tax hikes best summarized by one word: No.

Yet organizers of the "Yes on D" campaign to raise Missouri's gas tax by 10 cents a gallon believe this may be the year when voters finally consent.

With only days to go before Tuesday's election, there is no organized campaign urging people to vote "no" on Proposition D and not a penny dedicated to counteracting the nearly $5 million raised by supporters.

"I think there's a majority of the people -- and a large majority of the people -- who feel there's a funding gap" for Missouri's roads and bridges, said Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who's been traveling the state in support of the gas tax hike.

The question is "just what fix is right?" Kehoe added.

Four years ago, a majority of voters said "no" to a proposed three-quarters cent sales tax that would have raised an estimated $534 million annually for roads and bridges.

In 2002, voters resoundingly defeated a proposed half-cent sales tax and 4 cent fuel tax that would have raised an estimated $483 million annually for roads, bridges and other modes of transportation.

In fact, since voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1996 requiring all tax increases over a certain amount to go to a statewide vote, not a single general tax increase has passed.

Meanwhile, at least 30 other states have raised transportation taxes or fees over the past six years, according to an Associated Press analysis. That includes California, where voters will be deciding Tuesday whether to repeal a 2017 law that raised gas taxes and vehicle fees to generate about $5 billion annually for transportation.

Prior tax increases have faced trouble in Missouri from the political right and left, with some opposed to giving more money to government and others concerned about the fairness of who would be taxed. The coalition behind this year's measure includes Republican Gov. Mike Parson, state business and agricultural groups, local government and school associations, the trucking industry, unions and construction contractors.

"For the State of Missouri to move forward in the future, infrastructure has a critical role, and I think people are really starting to understand that," Parson said.