Missouri gas prices remain relatively low, amid analysts' warnings

Missouri is one of 11 states boasting a statewide average gasoline price of less than $3 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Show Me State, at $2.92, joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

Two U.S. states top $4 per gallon — Hawaii at $4.33 and California at $4.56.

The average price nationally for a gallon of unleaded regular is $3.28, down 2 cents from a week ago and 9 cents lower than a month ago.

Americans are paying a dollar more per gallon than a year ago, however, as the December 2020 price was $2.25 per gallon, according to AAA.

Missouri

The least expensive petrol in the state, $2.49 per gallon, is currently found in Springfield, according to www.gasbuddy.com.

A spot check of gas stations in Cape Girardeau County found pump prices Tuesday ranging from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon.