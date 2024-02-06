Missouri funds from 2004 road measure don't pay debt service

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The revenue generated by a 2004 voter-approved initiative in Missouri to fund better highways and bridges has not been enough to cover the bond payments it authorized for hundreds of projects, putting the state in a more precarious position for future transportation funding.

An analysis by The Associated Press also found the amount redirected from the state road fund to the Missouri State Highway Patrol has surged since passage of the amendment, which exempted the patrol from its new limits on diversions.

The combination of the debt and redirected dollars means less money is available for traditional pay-as-you-go road projects. And that has left policymakers again searching for ways to boost funding for a transportation system that has an estimated $800 million annual shortfall in its needs.

A bipartisan task force of lawmakers, executive officials and citizens faces a January deadline to recommend a transportation funding plan. Among the options it will consider is whether to create a dedicated funding source for the patrol to free up more money to be spent on road construction, said the group’s chairman, Kansas City Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew.

Any plan significantly raising taxes would have to go before voters.

The last voter-approved transportation funding plan — November 2004’s Constitutional Amendment 3 — gradually shifted half of the state’s vehicle sales tax

revenue away from Missouri’s general fund, which pays for such things as schools and prisons, to a new bonding account for roads and bridges. (The other half of the sales tax already was dedicated to roads.)

The amendment also limited the amount of road funds that can be diverted to the Department of Revenue and other agencies. But it continued to allow money to flow to the Highway Patrol for its costs of enforcing vehicle and traffic regulations.

Sponsors of the initiative projected it would generate $160 million annually for roads and bridges once fully implemented in the 2009 fiscal year.

State budget officials were even more optimistic, anticipating an additional $187 million annually for the highway system.

But actual revenue still hasn’t hit state projections.