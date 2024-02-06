Missouri food bank receives 35K pounds of pork

COLUMBIA, Mo. — More than 35,000 pounds of pork have been donated to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri as part of a push to end hunger and increase food security.

The Columbia Missourian reported Smithfield Foods and Schnuck Markets donated the pork Wednesday as part of the Helping Hungry Homes initiative. A 2016 report from the food bank states about one in six people are food insecure in central and northeast Missouri.