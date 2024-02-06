All sections
NewsMay 9, 2017

Missouri flooding task force returns from deployment

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A Missouri task force returned to Columbia after spending over a week aiding local agencies with flood response efforts in the southwest part of the state.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the State Emergency Management Agency deployed the 25-member Missouri Task Force 1 for a search-and-rescue operation to West Plains on April 28.

Randy Sanders, one of the task force leaders, says the crew went to about 10 communities. They performed water rescues, wide-area searches and humanitarian missions to check on residents in areas surrounded by floodwaters and to deliver clean water to them.

Sanders says they also used air support from the Missouri National Guard.

Heavy rain caused flooding in the state last month. The storms caused six deaths in Missouri.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

