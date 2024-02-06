The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouri’s flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol.

Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in her home at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. Oliver is being honored more than 100 years after her flag design was adopted by Missouri. She was appointed the chairwoman of a committee assigned by the Daughters of the American Revolution to prepare a design for the flag. She studied and researched designs for several months and, with the help of local artist Mary Kochtitzky, came up with the flag’s design.

Her husband, state Sen. Robert Burett Oliver, first a prosecutor then a senator, prepared and sent to her nephew, state Sen. Arthur L. Oliver of Caruthersville, a draft of a bill to establish the state flag. But the passage of the bill did not come easily, according to Southeast Missourian archives.