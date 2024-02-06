All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 11, 2024

Missouri flag designer Marie Watkins Oliver getting bust at state Capitol

The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouri’s flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol. Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in her home at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. Oliver is being honored more than 100 years after her flag design was adopted by Missouri. She was appointed the chairwoman of a committee assigned by the Daughters of the American Revolution to prepare a design for the flag. She studied and researched designs for several months. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
A portrait of Marie Watkins Oliver is displayed in the entrance foyer of the Oliver House in Jackson.
A portrait of Marie Watkins Oliver is displayed in the entrance foyer of the Oliver House in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau woman mostly responsible for designing Missouri’s flag will be honored with a bust in the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state Capitol.

Marie Watkins Oliver, who died in 1944 at the age of 90, created and designed the flag in her home at 740 North St. in Cape Girardeau. Oliver is being honored more than 100 years after her flag design was adopted by Missouri. She was appointed the chairwoman of a committee assigned by the Daughters of the American Revolution to prepare a design for the flag. She studied and researched designs for several months and, with the help of local artist Mary Kochtitzky, came up with the flag’s design.

Her husband, state Sen. Robert Burett Oliver, first a prosecutor then a senator, prepared and sent to her nephew, state Sen. Arthur L. Oliver of Caruthersville, a draft of a bill to establish the state flag. But the passage of the bill did not come easily, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
This bronze sculpture is a permanent display in the historic Oliver-Leming House in Cape Girardeau.
This bronze sculpture is a permanent display in the historic Oliver-Leming House in Cape Girardeau.Jon K. Rust ~ Southeast Missourian

The original flag was designed on paper, and was introduced to the Missouri Legislature in 1909, but did not pass out of the House of Representatives. In 1911, the original flag was destroyed when the Capitol building burned. Marie Oliver then again set to work making another flag, which was finally approved as the official Missouri flag in 1913, when another nephew, Charles C. Oliver, representative of Cape Girardeau County in the General Assembly, introduced the bill. The flag became the official banner of Missouri on March 22, 1913, according to archives.

Marie Oliver was born Jan. 11, 1854, in Ray County and was a graduate of Richmond College.

The bill to include Oliver into the Hall of Famous Missourians was sponsored by state Rep. Dean Plocher.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy