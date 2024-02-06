Missouri firm destroys seized guns for police, sells parts

The company was founded by former St. Louis police lieutenant Raymond Reynolds, who came up with the idea after seeing how many guns his department had to destroy. Gunbusters uses a detailed process for documenting the destruction of the guns in case questions ever are raised.

The destruction process keeps weapons from piling up in police evidence rooms and eliminates the possibility they could be misplaced. When they are destroyed, a video inside the pulverizing machine records it, and the serial number is recorded.

Florissant Police Chief Tim Lowery said his department has brought about 50 guns a year to Gunbusters. Hundreds of police departments, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have used the company's services.