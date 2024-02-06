All sections
July 3, 2017

Missouri firm destroys seized guns for police, sells parts

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri firm specializes in destroying guns seized by hundreds of police department and selling some of the parts. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Gunbusters uses a machine that resembles a paper shredder on steroids to convert most of the guns to scrap metal. It provides the service to police free and makes its money from the valuable components of the firearms...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri firm specializes in destroying guns seized by hundreds of police department and selling some of the parts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Gunbusters uses a machine that resembles a paper shredder on steroids to convert most of the guns to scrap metal. It provides the service to police free and makes its money from the valuable components of the firearms.

The company was founded by former St. Louis police lieutenant Raymond Reynolds, who came up with the idea after seeing how many guns his department had to destroy. Gunbusters uses a detailed process for documenting the destruction of the guns in case questions ever are raised.

The destruction process keeps weapons from piling up in police evidence rooms and eliminates the possibility they could be misplaced. When they are destroyed, a video inside the pulverizing machine records it, and the serial number is recorded.

Florissant Police Chief Tim Lowery said his department has brought about 50 guns a year to Gunbusters. Hundreds of police departments, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have used the company's services.

