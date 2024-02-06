Missouri fears more catastrophic flooding next spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In the months since last spring's catastrophic floods along the Missouri River, lifelong Holt County, Missouri, resident Tom Bullock has witnessed a lot of things he'd never seen.

Like, for instance, sheets of black asphalt in corn fields.

"You wouldn't think asphalt could float, but it does," said Bullock, who serves as a county commissioner as well as director of the county's emergency services. "When it gets enough current underneath it, it just picks it up in big sheets and floats it off the side of the road."

Since March, when a "bomb cyclone" hit the upper plains and a 92-year-old dam broke in north-central Nebraska, people living in the Missouri River flood plain have struggled to clean up because so much of the area is still underwater.

In the corner where Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa meet, roads are underwater, bridges are out and left in rubble, and ditches and farmland are covered in feet of mud and silt. In Holt County alone, 15,000 acres out of 95,000 total farm land acres are still underwater, Bullock said.

And there are fears of more flooding next spring.

Kevin Low, a National Weather Service hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, said the outlook is "grim."

Saturated ground, which will presumably freeze this winter, combined with high-running rivers, could exacerbate the problem, he said. Rivers were at flood stage until mid-December and that also increases the chance of ice jams, he said.

"I don't know that I've seen a worse set-up for flooding potential," Low said.

The wildcard, he said, is whether the river basin will receive above-normal snowfall this winter and rainfall this coming spring.

"No one can say, except the good Lord himself, what's going to happen," he said. "But I would say if we even have a normal precipitation spring we are going to be in trouble."

Though Bullock and others say they don't believe the floods were caused by climate change, many scientific studies, as well as a report by 13 federal agencies released late last year, show a correlation between global warming and extreme weather events.