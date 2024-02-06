Missouri farmers cast doubt over limited US-China trade deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A limited agreement easing trade restrictions with China appears like great news for farmers, who have struggled due to the trade war.

Some farmers are doubtful, KCUR-FM reported. The farmers are concerned agriculture exports will suffer for years, and they've got history to back them.

Corn and soybeans prices began increasing last week after discussions of a potential trade deal. It was good news for Tom Kreisel, who farms near tiny Houstonia, Missouri.

"The last couple of days, they'd been up," Kreisel said. "But they had took a nosedive before that, so we need to make that back."

In the summer of 2018, the prices for U.S. farm commodities plummeted after China announced retaliatory tariffs against them. Many farmers subsequently lost money. The Trump administration has since dished out about $28 billion in so-called Market Facilitation Payments over the last two years to compensate some farmers for what they have suffered under the trade war.

It's difficult to assess those losses, and by some estimates, corn and soybean farmers have been overcompensated. However, many farmers asserted they would prefer having free trade than taxpayer-funded assistance.

"I would 10 times rather have a market than to have somebody give me a few dollars cash and then brag about it," said John Vogelsmeier, who farms near Sweet Springs, Missouri.