All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 30, 2019

Missouri farmers allowed to grow industrial hemp in 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- In time for the 2020 growing season, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp. Producers will first need to obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, according to St. Louis Public Radio. The online applications will begin to be processed Thursday...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- In time for the 2020 growing season, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp.

Producers will first need to obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, according to St. Louis Public Radio. The online applications will begin to be processed Thursday.

"Producers should know that they need to wait for that final approval before purchasing, receiving or planting industrial hemp seed," said Sami Jo Freeman, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Agriculture. "We really want them to have that registration in hand so that legally they are in a good spot."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Initially, hemp was banned across the country because of its relation to marijuana, until the 2018 Farm Bill allowing for industrial hemp production nationwide. Each state was then in charge of its own regulation and permits.

Allowing industrial hemp to be farmed again allows for production of a variety of products such as textiles, rope, biodegradable plastic and the supplement cannabidiol known as CBD oil.

Freeman said the addition of a new crop has been a learning experience "not only for the industry, but for government entities who are trying to provide opportunities for producer and industry feedback."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car,...
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy