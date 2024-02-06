Missouri farmers allowed to grow industrial hemp in 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- In time for the 2020 growing season, Missouri farmers will be able to grow industrial hemp.

Producers will first need to obtain a permit from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, according to St. Louis Public Radio. The online applications will begin to be processed Thursday.

"Producers should know that they need to wait for that final approval before purchasing, receiving or planting industrial hemp seed," said Sami Jo Freeman, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Agriculture. "We really want them to have that registration in hand so that legally they are in a good spot."