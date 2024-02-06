Missouri farmer led organic fraud scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Three farmers who pleaded guilty Friday in a large-scale organic grain fraud scheme were lured into participation by a Missouri businessman who was its mastermind, a defense lawyer said.

The farmers "convinced themselves to look the other way" while Randy Constant marketed the non-organic corn and soybeans they grew in Overton, Nebraska, as certified organic, attorney Clarence Mock said. They received significantly higher prices for their grain than they would have on the open market, and improperly rationalized their involvement because they weren't personally making misrepresentations to customers, he said.

"It's an old story. These are good, otherwise law-abiding people who were lured into one of these situations where if it's too good to be true, you know it can't be true," Mock told The Associated Press. "Obviously there were serious misjudgments here on the part of the defendants. But their conduct could be characterized as going along for a ride in a vehicle that was driven by Mr. Constant."

Mock spoke before his client Michael Potter, 41; Potter's childhood friend and neighbor James Brennan, 40; and Brennan's father, Tom, 70, pleaded guilty to felony wire fraud charges Friday afternoon in federal court in Cedar Rapids. They were released pending later sentencing hearings, where they are expected to face potential prison sentences and orders to forefeit potentially millions of dollars.

The case is getting attention in the fast-growing organic agriculture industry, which usually handles violations of federal standards through regulatory action instead of criminal prosecution.

The three admitted they knew the grain being marketed as organic was mostly non-organic because it came from non-certified fields or from certified fields where they applied pesticides and nitrogen in violation of USDA standards.