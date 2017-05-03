Missouri farmer finds 32 cows killed by lightning strike

CABOOL, Mo. — A farmer in southern Missouri said he discovered more than 30 of his cows were dead after lightning struck his property.

The Springfield News-Leader reported dairy farmer Jared Blackwelder discovered the dead cows Saturday. A veterinarian confirmed the cows were struck by lightning.

Blackwelder said he’s not sure whether his insurance will cover the loss. His cows are certified organic, so they’re worth more than conventional cattle, and he estimates a total loss of more than $60,000.