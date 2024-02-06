Missouri farm net income projected to decrease in 2023

The net income for Missouri farms is predicted to fall this year, according to a Spring 2023 report by the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center at MU.

The year 2022 saw a record high for the state in agriculture, which was attributed to high commodity prices and the top seven crops in Missouri expanding 270,000 acres that year, according to the report.

Despite this, experts from the center warned about an expected decline in these numbers for 2023 in the 2022 report. They have now officially projected it in the latest report.

Missouri farm income is projected to decrease $546 million in the coming year, leveling out with the 2011-14 averages. The state's agriculture sector still fares better than the national numbers, with a 14% decrease in the state's farm income compared to a 19% decrease on a national scale.