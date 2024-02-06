Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday during the weekend.

Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee's Summit to host 250 people for the party on Saturday. But when his sons arrived at the park they were told the reservation was canceled and were not given a reason, Evans said at a news conference Tuesday.

Evans said he and his wife learned while they were on the way to the water park that "this event doesn't represent Lee's Summit Waves and that my reservation was canceled because (a park official) was uncomfortable," The Kansas City Star reported.

That official, flanked by police officers, met the parents when they arrived and reiterated the party would not be held.

"What are you scared of, Lee's Summit?" Evans asked at the news conference. "Why are you uncomfortable?"

Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said in a statement issued Tuesday that it apologized to the Evans family because of miscommunication and missed processes leading to the cancellation.

The statement said its investigation found the department failed to arrange additional security for the party, which Evans paid for as part of his contract. Parks officials said the event was promoted on social media although the contract said that would not happen.