Missouri family receives Korean War veteran's medals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family in western Missouri has received medals for a Korean War veteran 65 years after his disappearance.

The family of U.S. Army Cpl. Edward Comstock gathered Sunday in a Kansas City park to receive the medals and citations Comstock earned before he went missing in action after a firefight in the war in April 1951, The Kansas City Star reported.

The Army presumed he was dead in December 1953.

Comstock's medals include the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star.

Gwinaver Stoneking, one of Comstock's sisters, also received a 48-star American flag, which was the version of the flag during Comstock's disappearance.

The original flag the family received in honor of Comstock's service was buried a decade ago with Comstock's mother, Dorothy Donaldson.