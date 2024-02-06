Missouri family files claim in nurse's death from coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Attorneys for the family of a Missouri nurse who died from COVID-19 filed a claim for death benefits Monday under the state's workers' compensation laws.

Celia Yap-Banago, 69, died April 21 after caring for a patient with COVID-19 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Her family, attorneys and the National United Nurses Union contend she died because she and other nurses at the hospital did not have adequate personal protective equipment while caring for patients with the coronavirus.

Attorneys Brent and Kristie Welder said in a news release Yap-Banago and another nurse cared for a patient with coronavirus on March 22 and 23. Both nurses asked their supervisors for PPE for everyone who came in contact with the patient but the equipment was not provided, the attorneys said.