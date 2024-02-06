All sections
NewsOctober 2, 2018

Missouri Extension gets grant to expand programs for elderly

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A new federal grant will allow University of Missouri Extension to provide strength training and other programs to help older adults to live independently and reduce their fear of falling. The $500,000 grant is from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help about 6,000 Missourians...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A new federal grant will allow University of Missouri Extension to provide strength training and other programs to help older adults to live independently and reduce their fear of falling.

The $500,000 grant is from the Administration for Community Living, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help about 6,000 Missourians.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the university will work with Oasis Lifelong Adventure St. Louis to expand the current programs to prevent falls.

Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor for extension and engagement, said research has shown regular strength training helps build muscle and increases bone density, which is crucial to preventing falls in older adults.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

State News
