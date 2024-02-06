Missouri executes man for killing woman, 2 children in 1998

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- Nearly 19 years to the day Susan Brouk and her two children were taken to a Missouri pond and killed, one of the men responsible for the crime was put to death Tuesday.

Mark Christeson was given a lethal injection -- Missouri's first execution since May. Christeson, 37, was hours away from execution in 2014 when the U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay. This time, though, the court allowed the execution to proceed, and Gov. Eric Greitens declined a clemency request for Christeson, the first inmate to be put to death since the Republican took office.

As the lethal drug was administered, Christeson mouthed "I love you" to his brother and sister-in-law who attended the execution. Soon, the inmate's eyes closed.

He was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. eight minutes after the lethal injection, a Department of Corrections spokesman said.

The killings of 36-year-old Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle, traumatized the rural area around the south-central Missouri town of Vichy.

"It was a heinous crime. I'm just happy to see justice finally served," said Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman after Christeson's execution, which he witnessed. "I have regrets for the family that it took so long, but I hope it provides closure to them."

Harley Brouk, the half-sister of the two children who were killed, said, “There’s not a day that goes by that I do not miss them, and I wish that they were here.”

She fought through tears to read a poem Adrian had written not long before her death. “Our love will always be there even when fate is not fair,” the poem reads in part.

On Feb. 1, 1998, Christeson, then 18, and his 17-year-old cousin, Jesse Carter, decided to run away from a home outside Vichy where they lived with a relative.

They took shotguns and went to a rural home about half a mile away where Brouk and the children lived. The cousins planned to steal Brouk's Ford Bronco, said Terry Daley Schwartze, who was Maries County's prosecutor at the time of the killing and now.