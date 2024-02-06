Missouri evaluates more than 60 for new virus but none are ill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri public health officials said Thursday they have been keeping tabs on several dozen people who may have been exposed to the new coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk, but none has become ill.

Missouri Health director Randall Williams said he has been in the nation's capitol this week meeting with health officials in President Donald Trump's administration about preparations for a potential outbreak of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness. The goal is to have federal, state and local health agencies, medical providers and emergency responders all aligned on what to do if the disease starts spreading in the U.S. as it has in China, parts of Asia and elsewhere.

The state health department's response management team has been meeting daily for the past month about the coronavirus, Williams said.