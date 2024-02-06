Missouri enrolls in new study on foster parents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri first lady Sheena Greitens said the state is enrolled in a new study on foster-parent recruitment and retention.
Greitens said Monday the study is focused on finding out why people decide to become foster parents, what makes them continue and what influences their decision to stop.
Greitens said national statistics show most foster parents quit within a year. She said she wants to address problems that drive foster parents out of the program.
Greitens said the National Council for Adoption is funding the study, which is being done with the Missouri Children’s Division.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.