Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November election as a result of a law signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson that caps a nearly two-decade-long push by Republicans for stricter voting requirements.

The new Missouri election law also will open a two-week window for people to cast absentee ballots in person without needing to cite a reason why they can’t vote on Election Day — a provision pushed by Democrats as a compromise for not attempting to block the photo ID requirement.

The law will take effect Aug. 28, just a few weeks after the state’s Aug. 2 primaries.

It comes amid a renewed national emphasis on election laws. Democrats in many states have sought to expand voter access following widespread mail-in voting during the pandemic-affected 2020 elections while many Republicans have pursued new voting restrictions they contend would cut down on the potential for fraud.

Missouri’s measure was backed by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. who called it “one of the strongest election laws in the country.”

“It makes sure that it’s easy to vote, it’s harder to cheat and the people can have trust in the results,” Ashcroft said.

Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect as of this spring, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 19 states had identification laws that accepted proof other than photos.

Missouri’s new law also bans the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots, mandates cybersecurity reviews and prohibits private donations for elections, with exceptions for personal protective equipment, water or food for election workers. It abolishes Missouri’s presidential primary, leaving parties to instead hold caucuses or conventions, and it allows voters to register by party starting in 2023.